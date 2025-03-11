Kim Soo Hyun slams controversial rumours involving late actress Kim Sae Ron

K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in a controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Recently, the actress’ aunt stated that Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron for six years. She claimed that when they started dating, Sae Ron was only 15 while Soo Hyun was 27 years old. Her aunt also accused Soo Hyun of financial misconduct and not supporting Sae Ron during her 2022 DUI scandal.

Kim Sae Ron’s aunt blames Kim Soo Hyun for the actress’ death

Kim Sae Ron’s aunt makes shocking claims against Kim Soo Hyun on Kim Se Ui’s YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute. She alleged that the actress was in a romantic relationship with the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor, then 27, for six years. Their romance began when she was just 15 years old.

During the conversation, she revealed how Soo Hyun started his own management company, GOLD MEDALIST, in 2019. Sae Ron also helped him by directing new talent and giving acting lessons for free. After the two parted ways in 2022, the late actress got into a drunk driving case. However, she received support from Kim Soo Hyun and his company. The company paid 700 million KRW (about $483,000) as damages in the case and did not even ask Kim Sae Ron to reimburse them. However, things took a turn after Sae Ron’s contract with GOLD MEDALIST ended.

The actress’ aunt stated that Sae Ron received a notice to pay back the 700 million KRW. Shocked, the actress tried contacting Soo Hyun, but he avoided her calls. Her aunt also alleged that the issue even attracted media attention, which made the late actress feel ‘betrayed.’ “Not being able to pay back the 700 million KRW, Kim Sae Ron was struggling financially, which led her to commit suicide on Soo Hyun’s birthday.”

Soo Hyun’s agency rebuffs the claims

Following the serious accusations, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has issued a statement categorising the claims as false. GOLD MEDALIST stated, “The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun on YouTube today are completely false.”

It continued, “They alleged that our company and Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to harass the late Kim Sae Ron, that Kim Soo Hyun had been dating the late Kim Sae Ron since she was 15, that our agency’s response to her drunk driving accident was unfair, and that our company’s manager had a close relationship with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. These accusations, along with numerous other malicious claims against our company and Kim Soo Hyun, are entirely false, and we cannot overlook them.”

Moreover, the actor’s agency also mourned the demise of the late actress. “We are deeply heartbroken by the news of the late Kim Sae Ron’s death, as she was once part of our company, and we mourn her passing.”

Promising legal action, the agency urged fans to refrain from spreading or amplifying false narratives.