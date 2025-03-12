Kim Soo Hyun attracts boycott calls after texts and statements from Kim Sae Ron surface

K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in a controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Recently, the actress’ aunt stated that Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron for six years. She claimed that when they started dating, Sae Ron was only 15 while Soo Hyun was 27 years old. Her aunt also accused Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST of financial misconduct and not supporting Sae Ron during her 2022 DUI scandal. Now, old text messages, pictures, and an alleged old statement from Sae Ron have surfaced, seemingly confirming their dating rumours. Moreover, an old post of Soo Hyun describing his ideal partner is also going viral. These revelations mount the boycott calls against the actor, threatening his upcoming project, ‘Knock-Off.’

Kim Sae Ron’s text to Kim Soo Hyun

For context, after they broke up in 2022, the late actress got into a drunk driving case. However, she received support from Kim Soo Hyun and his company. The company paid 700 million KRW (about $483,000) as damages in the case and did not even ask Kim Sae Ron to reimburse them. However, things took a turn after Sae Ron’s contract with GOLD MEDALIST ended. The actress’ aunt stated that Sae Ron received a notice to pay back the 700 million KRW. Shocked, the actress tried contacting Soo Hyun, but he avoided her calls.

Now, an old text message from the late actress to Kim So Hyun has surfaced. Her text read, “Oppa (Korean term for an older male), it’s Sae-ron. I received the content-certified letter. You’re suing me… I’ve been preparing for my return to acting, and I plan to repay you gradually from each project. It’s not that I won’t pay, but I just can’t manage 700 million won [$525,000] all at once. Please give me time. I’m begging you, please help me.” The alleged text dates back to March 19, 2023. Kim Soo Hyun purportedly never responded to the message.

Kim Sae Ron deleted photos with the actor, shared an alleged statement

As per reports, following the text message, Kim Sae Ron allegedly posted and deleted photos with the star. The said photos featured them as all-hearts for each other with their cheeks touching. Following this, GOLD MEDALIST denied their dating rumours and questioned Sae Ron’s intentions. Following the actress’ demise, her aunt shared an alleged statement the actress penned about the incident, but never published.

The statement Kim Sae Ron allegedly shared with her cousin read, “Hello, this is Kim Sae Ron. Firstly, I wish to apologize to everyone and the industry staff who were affected and confused by my careless actions. Although the media is reporting the rumours which have been spread as falsehoods, I wish to clearly state that that is untrue. The photo uploaded on my Instagram Stories was taken in 2016, and we were dating from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021.

But Gold Medalist is currently claiming that ‘they don’t know my intentions behind uploading it,’ and this completely does not match up with what they have been doing. I hope that they can come to recognize and apologize for their misdoings which caused me harm when I was still with the company. As an actress whose image is consumed by viewers, I am leaving this post in the belief that people need to be told the truth.”

Kim Soo Hyun’s old post about his ideal woman goes viral

The ‘Queen of Tears’ star allegedly wrote a post back in 2008 on Cyworld about his ideal partner. The post is gaining criticism for its possessive tone. In the post, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly wrote that his partner “feel so sad because of me you’d want to give up everything and regret it all.” He penned that no matter who she looks at, “you should only be thinking of me,” and “never doubt me.”

The actor also added, “Don’t get involved in my business, it’s annoying,” admitting his knack for swearing and hot temper. The post continued, “But when I need you, you have to be there, because I crave attention.” Additionally, he expressed that his partner should be quick-witted or “you’re dead if you try to teach me.”

Boycott calls mount

Following the revelations, several fans are calling for a boycott and bashing Kim Soo Hyun. Several users are taking to the actor’s Instagram comment section as the exposé makes way. Comments like “Justice for Kim Sae Ron” are mounting under the actor and his agency’s most recent posts. A user penned, “Your birthday is someone else’s death day.” Another added, “I Will never support someone who uses minors. Everything that was hidden will be revealed.” Users also accuse him of grooming Sae Ron who was a minor when they started dating. “So allegedly Kim Soo Hyun (27) dated Kim Sae Ron (15) and had a six-year relationship with her. This guy is a GROOMER.”

Amid the late actress’ aunt’s revelations and the gradual surfacing of texts and photographs, the sought-after Hallyu star is standing on the brink. Criticism mounts as more details come forward.