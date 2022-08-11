KGF’s superstar Yash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his sister Nandini Rahul

The success of KGF chapter 2 speaks a lot about the superstardom of the Rocking Star Yash. Where the star has registered the highest opener at the box office, he has also delivered the biggest film of the year with KGF chapter 2. Moreover, other than being a box office king, Yash is equally a family man who does give equal importance to his family which is quite evident after looking at these adorable moments with her sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to his social media, Yash shared some really adorable pictures with his sister Nandini Rahul where they can be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan. The actor wrote a loving caption while wishing his fans a happy Raksha Bandhan – i

“Siblings – Brought together by destiny but

bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here’s wishing

everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Talking about Yash’s down-to-earth personality that he carries with his amazing aura, the actor is always adored by his fans and film fraternity. Having evolved from a simple background despite having no godfather in the cinema world, the actor’s achievement is commendable and worth praising.

On the film front, Yash’s KGF chapter 2, has been ruling the hearts of the masses and the box office, ever since its release. In the domestic market, where the film collected figures of 900+ Cr. it went on to collect the figure of around 27 million dollars Internationally. Moreover, the film also proved to be a big hit on the OTT platform.