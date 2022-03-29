KGF Chapter 2 trailer breaks record

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 trailer has taken away the Internet with it. It was launched recently in Bengaluru. Fans of Rocking Star Yash all over are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for, they couldn’t stop praising the fantastic performances by the cast including actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

It has created a record by becoming the highest ever viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours crossing 109 million-plus views across five languages.

Sharing this news on social media, the makers proudly mentioned, “Records.. Records.. Records..Rocky don’t like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it. 109+ million views in 24 hours.”

Records.. Records.. Records.. Rocky don’t like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky!

He Cannot avoid it. + ♥️ Kannada: 18M

Telugu: 20M

Hindi: 51M

Tamil: 12M

Malayalam: 8M#KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/n6pspljdxj — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 28, 2022

K.G.F. Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It will be released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.