Julia Fox comes out as lesbian in TikTok video, says “so sorry boys”

Actress Julia Fox took to TikTok on Monday to share a candid moment with her followers, sparking speculation about her sexuality. In a brief video clip, the 34-year-old appeared to come out as a lesbian while referencing a viral TikTok by user @emgwaciedawgie.

The original TikTok featured @emgwaciedawgie humorously commenting on seeing lesbians with their boyfriends, suggesting they might not be too fond of the men in their lives. Julia Fox then made her appearance, sporting sunglasses and a casual gray tank top as she strolled down a street, addressing the camera directly.

“Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won’t happen again,” Julia Fox quipped, offering a glimpse into her personal life and hinting at a shift in her romantic preferences.

This revelation comes on the heels of previous discussions about her personal life earlier this year. In May, Fox responded to a TikTok post criticizing a dating app’s controversial advertising campaign. The campaign had stirred debate about women’s safety and responses to men’s behavior, prompting Fox to share her perspective on celibacy and relationships.

The Italian-American actress gained prominence with her breakout role in the 2019 film “Uncut Gems,” earning a nomination for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the Gotham Awards. Known for her distinctive style and active presence on social media, Fox has expanded her creative endeavors beyond acting. In late 2023, she published her debut memoir, titled “Down The Drain,” alongside a single of the same name. She also co-hosts a popular Spotify podcast called “Forbidden Fruits” with Niki Takesh, engaging audiences with candid discussions and personal anecdotes.

Julia Fox’s openness about her sexuality adds another layer to her public persona, resonating with fans who appreciate her honesty and willingness to share her journey.