Millie Bobby Brown calls out media bullying over body-shaming

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her breakout role in ‘Stranger Things’, has taken a strong stand against the media for their harsh scrutiny of her appearance.

The 20-year-old actor shared a powerful message on Instagram, calling out articles that dissect her changing looks and criticize her physical transformation.

In a heartfelt note, Brown addressed how the media’s obsession with her appearance isn’t just about her—it reflects a larger issue of how the public eye treats young women.

Brown began acting at 10 years old, rising to fame as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’. Over the years, she has navigated adolescence in front of millions of viewers. However, she pointed out how some people expect her to remain frozen in time—looking the same as she did in the show’s early seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me,” she wrote. “Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time… And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

In her post, Millie Bobby Brown didn’t shy away from naming specific articles that fueled the criticism. She highlighted stories with headlines like ”Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” and ”What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?”.

“We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks,” she wrote.

She emphasized that such commentary isn’t just harmful to her but sets a damaging precedent for all young women.

“The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices—it’s disturbing,” she wrote.

She urged people to reflect on why their first instinct is to criticize rather than compliment. “Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?”

Brown made it clear that she would not apologize for growing up or conforming to unrealistic expectations. “I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.”

“We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment,” she wrote. “Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”