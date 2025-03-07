Madhur Bhandarkar to be honoured at NYIFF 2025 with ‘Fashion’ screening

Celebrated filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is going to grace the 25th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) as the guest of honour, as his critically acclaimed film ‘Fashion’ will have screening at the festival on March 7, 2025. This coincides with the eve of International Women’s Day. The special screening will take place at the iconic Village East by Angelika theater in Manhattan, New York.

Released in 2008, ‘Fashion’ starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse in lead roles, offering a powerful portrayal of the highs and lows of the fashion industry. The film became a defining moment in Indian cinema, winning several accolades, including National Awards for both Priyanka and Kangana.

Over 15 years later, the film continues to resonate, making its way back to the big screen as part of NYIFF’s celebration of women-centric narratives.

The Indo American Arts Council, which organizes NYIFF — the longest-running Indian film festival in North America — extended the invitation to Bhandarkar.

“In celebration of International Women’s Day, this special screening of ‘Fashion’ kickstarts our showcase of the 25th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival,” the invitation read. “As our distinguished guest, you will be venerated with a special award for your outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.”

Adding to the excitement, ‘Fashion’ will also return to theaters across India as part of PVR INOX’s Women’s Day Film Festival from March 7 to March 13. The multiplex chain shared the news on Instagram through a video message from Madhur Bhandarkar himself.

“‘Fashion’ is very close to my heart, and it’s incredible to see it resonate with audiences after so many years,” Madhur Bhandarkar said. He also highlighted the National Award-winning performances by Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, along with the film’s timeless soundtrack.