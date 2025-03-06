‘Fashion’ re-release: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut’s film returns on THIS date

Madhur Bhandarkar’s critically acclaimed film ‘Fashion’ is making a grand re-release on the big screen, almost 17 years after its original release.

The film, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in powerful roles, will make a comeback on March 7 as part of the PVR INOX Women’s Day Film Festival.

The announcement was made by PVR INOX on Instagram through a video featuring director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Expressing his excitement, Bhandarkar said, “I am super excited to announce that ‘Fashion’ is re-releasing as part of the Women’s Day Film Festival at PVR INOX. The film is very close to my heart, and it’s incredible to see that after so many years, it still resonates with audiences.”

The re-release of ‘Fashion’ will run from March 7 to March 13 across select theaters, celebrating stories of women who broke barriers on and off-screen. Alongside ‘Fashion’, two other female-led films, ‘Queen’ and ‘Highway’, will also return to cinemas during International Women’s Week.

Released in 2008, ‘Fashion’ follows the journey of Meghna Mathur (played by Priyanka Chopra), a small-town girl who dreams of becoming a top model. The film dives into the glamour and harsh realities of the Indian fashion industry, exploring themes of ambition, empowerment, and self-discovery.

The narrative also highlights the struggles and triumphs of female models, making it one of Bollywood’s most iconic portrayals of women in the entertainment world.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut’s performances received widespread acclaim, earning them National Film Awards for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Salim–Sulaiman, remains a fan favorite, with hits like ‘Mar Jawaan’ and ‘Fashion Ka Jalwa’ still dominating playlists.

In his video message, Bhandarkar added, “I am truly grateful for the love ‘Fashion’ still receives. Don’t miss the amazing National Award-winning performances by Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and the talented ensemble cast.”

PVR INOX captioned their announcement post with, “Stories that empower. Characters that inspire. Madhur Bhandarkar invites you this Women’s Day to relive the magic of ‘Fashion’ and witness its fierce women once again on the big screen!”