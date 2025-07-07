Katy Perry reportedly disappointed by Orlando Bloom’s post-breakup behaviour

It seems heartbreak doesn’t always come quietly, especially when it plays out under the glare of international stardom. Pop icon Katy Perry is reportedly feeling blindsided and hurt as her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom dives headfirst into a glittering post-breakup lifestyle.

The couple had been together on and off for nearly a decade and share a daughter, Daisy. They recently confirmed their split.

But while Perry appears to be navigating the emotional aftermath in private, Bloom has taken a very different route, making headlines for his high-profile appearances and celebrity mingling.

In recent weeks, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has been spotted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding in Venice, casually chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio’s model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Just days later, he was on the inaugural cruise of Ritz-Carlton’s 794-foot luxury yacht, Luminara, soaking in the sun and attention off the coast of Rome.

This very public reentry into the single life hasn’t been easy for the ‘Firework’ singer to watch. “It’s disappointing and irritating. It’s hurtful and annoying,” an insider told the ‘Daily Mail’. “If he’s going to behave like an acting-up adolescent, that’s on him. Katy’s focus is on work and being a great mom to Daisy.”

While there’s no denying Bloom has every right to move on, those close to Perry suggest she had hoped for a more respectful and low-key transition, especially given their history and co-parenting responsibilities.

“She understands he’s free to do whatever he wants, but hoped he’d be a little more thoughtful and discreet,” the insider added. “She’s disappointed and sad.”

The couple’s reps confirmed the breakup after months of speculation, saying that the relationship had been “shifting” for a while and that their shared priority remains their daughter. “They will continue to be seen together as a family,” the statement read.

But while Bloom’s yacht parties and A-list sightings are grabbing attention, he has also taken to social media to post cryptic, introspective quotes.

One read: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one. But from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.” Another added, “Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness.”

The philosophical tone, however, has done little to convince Perry’s inner circle. “He’s smart enough to know this partying doesn’t look good,” the source commented. “All the quotes in the world won’t change the fact that he’s out there doing what he’s doing.”

The emotional contrast between the two stars is evident. Bloom appears to be embracing a life of yachts, VIP events, and cryptic reflections. And, Perry is keeping her head down, focusing on her career and her role as a mother.