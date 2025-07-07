Tulsi Virani is back: Smriti Irani revives iconic role in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Smriti Irani, who once ruled Indian television as Tulsi Virani and later stepped into politics, is making a dramatic comeback to the small screen.

Yes, after 25 years, the iconic character of Tulsi Virani is returning in a refreshed version of the legendary soap ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, now titled ‘Tulsi Ka Safar’.

The first look of Irani in her much-loved avatar has already gone viral, sparking waves of nostalgia across social media. Dressed in a maroon saree with golden motifs and a zari border, she brings back the quintessential Tulsi aesthetic; the large red bindi, traditional gold jewelry, mangalsutra, and rows of bangles.

The new version, curated for today’s audiences, is not a traditional daily soap. Instead, people are calling it a “nostalgia-packed journey” through the lens of Tulsi’s life, ready to stream on JioHotstar.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who created the original series that changed the landscape of Indian television in the early 2000s, shared her excitement: “When we created ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ over two decades ago, we never imagined it would become such a defining part of India’s television legacy. With ‘Tulsi Ka Safar’, our intent is to revisit and celebrate that legacy by curating the most powerful moments from the original series into a format that today’s audiences can experience with fresh eyes.”

Joining Irani in this reboot is Amar Upadhyay, who is also stepping back into his role as Mihir Virani, a name that once caused collective heartbreak when the character was “killed off,” leading to public outcry and his eventual return.

Upadhyay, visibly moved, called the experience “like flipping through a beloved old photo album.”

“It’s not about recreating, but about reliving those moments that left an imprint on so many hearts,” he said. “This new format allows viewers to re-experience Mihir’s story with renewed perspective and emotion.”

The original series, which aired from 2000 to 2008 was a cultural phenomenon. From redefining the saas-bahu genre to setting viewership records, it transformed television in India and made Tulsi and Mihir household names.