Katy Perry gets real about her trip to space and online hate

Pop superstar Katy Perry is no stranger to the spotlight, but even she was surprised by the kind of heat she’s been catching online lately.

During a recent show on her Lifetimes Tour, the crowd erupted into cheers, prompting Perry to playfully acknowledge the elephant in the room: “Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet.” The moment, caught on a fan’s video, has since gone viral.

But where’s all this hate coming from?

It seems a lot of the backlash stems from Perry’s high-profile space trip with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Yep, Katy Perry went to space. In April, she joined an all-star lineup that included Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn.

The team soared 62 miles above Earth to the Kármán line, briefly experiencing weightlessness before safely returning.

The journey only lasted about four minutes, but it left a big impact—both on those who experienced it and those watching from afar. Videos showed Perry singing “What a Wonderful World” mid-flight and later kissing the ground once back on Earth, overwhelmed with gratitude.

Naturally, the internet had opinions. Critics called out the extravagant nature of space tourism and its price tag, which runs into the millions. But Katy didn’t shy away from the criticism.

In fact, she addressed it head-on in a heartfelt Instagram comment: “Please know I am OK. I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.”

She even shared a bit of advice that helped her weather the storm: “My therapist said something years ago that changed my life—‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe.’”

And when it comes to receiving target online? Perry keeps it classy: “When the internet tries to make me a human piñata, I take it with grace and send them love.”