Blake Lively denies threatening Taylor Swift amid courtroom firestorm

Blake Lively vs Taylor Swift: Here’s the scoop on the latest Hollywood legal drama swirling around Blake Lively and Taylor Swift — and it’s juicier than your average tabloid rumor, but with a serious courtroom backdrop.

So, what’s going down? Blake Lively’s legal camp has just fired back hard against claims made by Justin Baldoni’s lawyer.

Remember, Baldoni is Blake’s ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director, who’s been embroiled in a messy lawsuit with her since December 2024.

Lively accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation, but Baldoni hit back with a whopping $400 million countersuit, accusing Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation and extortion.

Now, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman recently sent a letter to the judge, saying their subpoena on Taylor Swift’s legal team is key to the case. Freedman claims they have a “highly reliable” source saying Blake’s lawyers tried to pressure Taylor Swift’s camp into publicly backing Blake.

And get this — if Swift’s team refused, Freedman alleges Blake was ready to leak private text messages as a form of “extortionate threats.”

Sounds intense, right? But here’s the kicker: Blake’s lawyer Mike Gottlieb completely shut this down. In a no-holds-barred statement, Gottlieb called the allegations “categorically false” and dismissed them as baseless gossip spun by “anonymous sources.”

He slammed Baldoni’s lawyers for throwing out wild accusations without proof, warning that they’ll soon file motions to hold those lawyers accountable for what he calls “misconduct.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s team is trying to stay out of the legal crossfire altogether. After it emerged that Swift had been subpoenaed, her spokesperson stepped up to clarify exactly what her connection to the film really is — basically, she only licensed one song, “My Tears Ricochet,” for the soundtrack.

They stressed Swift had zero involvement in the movie’s casting, creative decisions, or editing. She didn’t even see the film until after it released, all while she was busy headlining a massive global tour in 2023 and 2024.

Swift’s rep also accused Baldoni’s side of using her name as a tabloid magnet to stir up drama and distract from the actual legal issues. “This is about drawing public attention with clickbait, not facts,” they said.

On the flip side, Blake’s spokesperson blasted Baldoni’s legal team for turning this serious lawsuit into “entertainment for the tabloids.”

They called out the defendants for continuing to “intimidate, bully, shame, and attack women’s rights and reputations” — making it clear Blake’s side wants the focus to stay on the legal merits, not the headlines.