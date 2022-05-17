Katrina to hubby Vicky: You make everything better

Katrina Kaif who is a popular figure in the Bollywood Industry celebrates her husband Vicky Kaushal’s birthday on social media by sharing some pictures of them.

On Monday, Katrina posted two pictures of her posing with Vicky from their holiday in New York on her Instagram Handel. In the first image, he is seen hugging his beautiful wife, while in the second he’s seen lightly kissing her in a romantic manner.

Katrina captioned it .”New York Wala birthday my love (heart emoji) Simply put…. You make everything better,”

Vicky also shared some beautiful pictures of his birthday celebrations and a short video with the love of his life and the better half Katrina Kaif. And thanked everyone for the love-filled messages sent to him.

“Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank you everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bahut saara pyaar.” Vicky wrote it.

The upcomming projects of Vicky Kaushal are the untitled Laxman Utekar movie, the Sam Bahadur biopic by Meghna Gulzar, and the comedy film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.