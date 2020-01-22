As Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is nearing release this Valentine’s Day, the duo shared BTS looks from the film.

While Kartik shared a picture of himself in school uniform, resting with hands behind a truck; Sara shared a picture of herself as wild Zoe, the character she plays in the film.

Sara captioned her picture, “all in love with life.” The Kedarnath actress is seen in a metallic mini-skirt and a black off-shoulder sweatshirt.

Kartik’s reclining pose features alongside Salman Khan’s picture and he captioned his photo from Salman’s iconic film Maine Pyar Kia with, “Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Meet my other half #Raghu.”

Imtiaz Ali is helming the film. Love Aaj Kal is almost a sequel to the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone film of the same name that released 10 years ago.

Many iconic tracks from the cult film have been recreated by Pritam who also scored the music of the 2009 film.

After the trailer of the film created a massive buzz on social media, fans are eagerly waiting for some songs of the film.

Produced by Maddock films and Imtiaz Ali, Randeep Hooda will also appear in a guest appearance in the film while Arushi Sharma will be making her debut with Love Aaj Kal.

