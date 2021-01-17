Paytm Insider’s Jim Beam Originals roped in acclaimed percussionist and producer Karsh Kale to give his own rhythm to the works of Phil Collins, the legendary drummer and former frontman of English rock band Genesis.

Karsh’s set will go live on January 23.

Reputed as a genre-bending collaborator, Karsh has worked with some of the most renowned artists from around the world: Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt Ravi Shankar, Herbie Hancock, Sting, Anoushka Shankar, Lenny Kravitz, Bill Laswell, Norah Jones, Alicia Keys and many others.

While Karsh has been invited to perform at many prestigious venues and festivals around the globe, among his greatest accomplishments has been his invitation to the White House in 2013 where he was introduced by former President Barack Obama himself.

Karsh has worn many career hats over the past few decades that range from his work as a multi-instrumentalist to a DJ, vocalist, film composer and more. It is his penchant for the percussion instruments that lies at the heart of his passionate career.

It’s no surprise then that when he was approached to perform as part of Paytm Insider’s Jim Beam Originals, Karsh immediately chose to express his admiration for the works of Phil Collins. “It is exciting to be interpreting the work of an artist I have been a fan of since childhood and I get to do it with two of the most innovative artists I know: Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah and the legendary Randolph Correia of Pentagram,” said Karsh.

While Karsh’s pick of the artist may seem an extension of his own musical persona, it is by no means an easy task. Phil Collins has eight studio albums to his credit that have sold 33.5 million certified units in the US and an estimated 150 million worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling artists.

Along with Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, he is the only other artist to have sold over 100 million records worldwide both as solo artists and separately as principal members of a band (Genesis).

With multiple Grammys, Golden Globes and even an Academy Award to his credit, Phil Collins is best known for songs such as In the Air Tonight, Another Day in Paradise, I Wish It Would Rain Down, and One More Night, among others.

Drawing from his multicultural musical influences, Karsh will inimitably honour Collins a week before the legend’s 70th birthday. He said, “We will be covering a lot of sonic landscape from guitars to drums to keyboards and electronics and we will all be contributing vocally as well. It is going to be truly special to be creating our original take on a legendary artist like Phil Collins.”