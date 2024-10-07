Kareena Kapoor reveals she asked Saif Ali Khan to get her name tattooed

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of netizens’ beloved B-town power couples. The duo has set major couple-goals for their fans several times, including the time Saif inked Kareena’s name on his arm. The recent teaser of The Great Indian Kapil show revealed that the famous Kapoor sisters- Karisma and Kareena will appear. Taking the glamour quotient high, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor will appear in the next episode of season 2. In the short teaser, the duo shared secrets about each other and revealed several hilarious instances.

Also Read: Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor kickstart the filming of ‘Abir Gulaal’ in London

The trailer started with Kareena playfully chiding Karisma for taking forever to get ready. This prompted a reaction of surprise from the ‘Murder Mubarak’ star. Next, the show’s host, Kapil asks Kareena about Saif’s famous tattoo. In an unanticipated move, Bebo revealed that Saif’s tattoo was actually her idea. She reveals that she said to Saif, “If you love me, ink my name.” Meanwhile, for those unaware, Saif Ali Khan appeared in Episode 2 of the season with the ‘Devara’ crew.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As the teaser progressed, viewers got a glimpse of Krushna Abhishek hilariously mimicking Govinda from ‘Hero No. 1.’ He then grooves with Karisma on a hit track. Karisma and Govinda were co-stars in the hit film. Additionally, during the show, Krushna took a moment to take a jibe at his ongoing feud with Govinda. Meanwhile, the trailer ends with a drenched Sunil Grover hilariously reaching out to the sisters, who couldn’t stop laughing and getting away from him.

Also Read: ‘Singham Again’ trailer OUT! Indian Avengers assemble for Rohit Shetty’s Ramayana

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan got his arm tattooed with Kareena’s name back in 2008. He said it was a way to depict his commitment. At the time, the ‘Kurbaan’ actor said, “I wanted to say, ‘Look, this is what I have done and it’s a pretty serious commitment. I can wave it in your face every time you say ‘Casanova’! I’ll say, ‘But I haven’t done that before’.” Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show kickstarted with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vedang Raina. The trio appeared to promote their upcoming film ‘Jigra.’