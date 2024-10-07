‘Singham Again’ trailer OUT! Indian Avengers assemble for Rohit Shetty’s Ramayana

The highly anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer magnum opus, ‘Singham Again’ is finally out! The five-minute-long trailer packed with spinning cars, blazing guns, whistle-attracting dialogues, and generous humour, promises a quintessential Rohit Shetty masala actioner. Marking the return of Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham, the film is the third instalment of the ‘Singham’ franchise. Notably, the film is a huge part of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, bringing together Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba.’

‘Singham Again’ also introduces to the universe the first lady cop of the franchise- Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. The upcoming film is a modernised rendition of the Ramayana in Rohit Shetty’s style. With Ajay Devgn playing Ram and Kareena Kapoor playing Sita. Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is modelled after Hanuman with Tiger Shroff playing the role of Lakshman. As the trailer progresses, Akshay Kumar enters as Jatayu in his helicopter. While Deepika’s character reference remains unclear, she hails Singham as her ‘guru.’ The team engages in a power-packed gripping showdown with Arjun Kapoor’s Ravana. Additionally, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari.

Exuding menace and evilness, Arjun Kapoor is hell-bent on ensuring Ravan’s victory in the ‘kalyuga’ but Kareena’s Sita reminds him that truth and virtues are above yugas. The trailer opens with Bajirao Singham and his wife Avni discussing the Ramayana with their son. When the son asks if his father would travel to Lanka if his mom is ever abducted, the tantalising trailer is set in motion.

Advertisement

Catch the trailer here:

The slated film is the third film under the ‘Singham’ film series. Created on a budget of around 350 crores, the film has struck a non-theatrical deal of 200 crores. This includes digital rights, satellite rights, and music rights. Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights. The non-theatrical deal is a milestone for both Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn. Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande have bankrolled the title.

Also Read: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director Anees Bazmee on clash with ‘Singham Again’

Set for a Diwali release, the film will clash with Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The title struck a non-theatrical deal of 135 crores. While the Rohit Shetty actioner won the non-theatrical deal game, fans are eager to know about which film will dominate the box office. While the question remains- ‘Singham Again’ is sure to set the box office ablaze with its all-out commercial action entertainer.