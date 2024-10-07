Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor kickstart the filming of ‘Abir Gulaal’ in London

Following the release of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s supernatural drama, ‘Barzakh,’ the heartthrob is back with a film opposite Vaani Kapoor. With ‘Barzakh,’ rumours speculating Fawad Khan’s comeback to the Indian silver screens surfaced. Now, the makers of ‘Abir Gulaal’ have confirmed the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer. The filming of the slated project officially kickstarted in London on September 29.

As per a report by Variety, the Pakistani star and the ‘Befikre’ actress have started shooting in and around London. The makers also dropped a BTS picture where Vaani is laying her head on Fawad’s shoulder as they lie on the grass. ‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ director Aarti S. Bagdi is on the helm for ‘Abir Gulaal’. Meanwhile, Indian Stories, A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures are producing the title. Other producers include Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy. The filming will take place in the UK in October and November.

For those unaware, Fawad Khan has starred in several Bollywood titles including ‘Kapoor and Sons,’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ However, after the 2016 Uri attack, an unofficial ban was imposed on collaborations with Pakistani artists in India. Subsequently, the ban lifted in 2023 when the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea seeking an official ban. The court issued, “Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquillity, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations.”

Talking to the publication, the film’s director shared a sneak peek into the storyline. Bagdi said, “The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.” Additionally, talking about Fawad she said, “Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm.”

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan’s last in the Zindagi and Zee series ‘Barzakh.’ The show marked his reunion with Sanam Saeed after the duo delivered the blockbuster drama, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor recently starred in ‘Khel Khel Mein.’ Apart from ‘Abir Gulaal,’ she also has ‘Badtameez Gill’ and ‘Raid 2’ in the pipeline.