Karan Johar praises ‘Liger’ director Puri Jagannadh; calls him a “Mass-termind”

Indian filmmaker Puri Jagannadh who has been in the industry for over two decades has successfully given us major blockbusters which have time and again been remade in every language and in every film industry. Puri Jagannadh has gone from small budget independent films to working on some of the biggest blockbusters ever made on the Indian silver screen making heroes to superstars through his films.

Speaking highly of the filmmaker, Karan Johar, who is producing Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film ‘Liger’, jotted down a note saying “ Puri Jagannadh is today’s ‘mass-termind’ in entertainment. A man of such distinctive vision. I’m still amazed at how he knits together such larger-than-life storylines so effortlessly. Bringing #Liger to the entirety of India in many languages is a thing of pride for us at Dharma Productions and I wouldn’t want to do the same with anybody apart from Puri sir and his team led by Charmmee, an absolute pillar of strength for this project. Just 15 days more to go for this action packed entertainer to be all yours and to witness all the hard work, magic and fun on the big screen!”

Major Bollywood hits like Wanted and Simbaa were originally made by the highly proclaimed film maker Puri Jagannadh.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is gearing for the release of PAN India film Liger starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda