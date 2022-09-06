Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi shares sizzling chemistry on Jhalak set

The much-awaited show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s Season 9 has been making waves online. Apart from the stellar lineup, it is the fun jugal band between the 3 judges that fans have waited for.

Therefore, when Karan Johar in his trademark style called Nora HOT, and this was immediately agreed upon by the legendary Madhuri Dixit, it was a moment for the cameras to roll!

Karan then went on to say, “You are so hot Nora that you also spread the heat with your songs like Garmi. And because you got so hot, you can Ban Jan anyone’s Rani.”

The comment got claps, whistles, and hoots from the crowd and was soon picked up on social media as well. Now with such a spicy, hot, fiery, and fun start to the show, we cannot wait to see what lies ahead!