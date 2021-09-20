Kangna Koos her opinion on her hearing in the court today

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after getting banned from Twitter now took her Koo handle to speak her heart out. She reacts to the hearing scheduled today in the court of law on the defamation case filed against her by the Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Manikarnika actress dragged Akhtar’s name while referring to a “coterie” existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She freely expresses herself in her post with a few pictures of herself in a pinkish-peach saree. Post reads, “Today was the hearing for the case Javed Akhtar filed against me because of Shiv Sena pressure…. Lone warrior facing an army of hyenas that too in style …. “

In the month of November, she was charged by Javed Akhtar in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

The Koo post: