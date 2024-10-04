Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ agrees to suggested cuts; Bombay HC disposes plea

After a lengthy legal row, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ will finally hit the theatres. On Friday, the Bombay High Court disposed of the plea filed by the film’s co-production banner Zee Entertainment. The production house accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of “illegally” and “arbitrarily” withholding the film’s certification. The HC disposed of the plea after Zee agreed to make the suggested cuts.

‘Emergency’ co-producer Zee Entertainment informed the Bombay High Court that it has agreed to the cuts suggested by the revision committee of the CBFC. Conveying its decision, the banner requested two weeks to implement these edits. Meanwhile, the censor board indicated that it would decide on the film’s certification within the same timeframe.

Following the development, the division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla issued the order. They noted, “It is needless to say that while disposing of this petition, the Court has neither commented on the merits of the contentions of either parties. Any observations made in earlier orders to be treated only as prima facie observations. All rights and contentions of parties are reserved.”

The recent development comes after Kangana Ranaut’s production banner, Manikarnika Films, reached out to the High Court. The house intimated to the court that the makers were ready to implement the suggested cuts, seeking the film’s release. Moreover, on Thursday, Zee Entertainment told the bench that it was working with the CBFC to address the issues over the issuance of a certificate. Additionally, they sought more time to confirm changes recommended by the revising committee to the producers.

Subsequently, during the hearing on Friday, senior advocate for Zee Entertainment, Sharan Jagtiani submitted that negotiations were underway between the parties to the case. Sharan also noted that the cuts refer to a September 28 email communication from CBFC to Manikarnika Films. In the said correspondence, the board suggested changes to the films for availing the UA certification. With regards to this, Zee Entertainment’s advocate, Sharan Jagtiani sought disposal of the plea.

For those unaware, the film’s trailer faced severe backlash, with Sikh organizations and the Shiromani Akali Dal calling for a ban. Although the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) had reviewed the film, it did not issue a certification. Subsequently, the makers of ‘Emergency’ moved the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut not only stars in the film but has also written, directed, and produced it. Apart from her, ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.