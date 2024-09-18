Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ still in troubled waters: Chandigarh court issues notice

A new trouble comes in the way of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency.’ After a lengthy row for obtaining the CBFC certification. Now, a Chandigarh District Court has issued a notice to the BJP MP and actor. Additionally, the notice has been sent to screenplay writer Ritesh Shah and Zee Studios. The complaint, filed by a city advocate, seeking an FIR against the film’s makers for allegedly maligning the image of Sikhs in ‘Emergency’.

The plea is filed by Ravinder Singh Bassi. He is an advocate at the Chandigarh District Court and president of Lawyers for Humanity, an NGO. After hearing the complaint, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Airi issued notice to Kangana Ranaut, screenplay writer Ritesh Shah and Zee Studios to submit their reply by December 5. Advocate Bassi confirmed that a notice has been served over the issue. Moreover, the film’s stakeholders will have to appear before the Court.

The complaint comes after several Sikh organisations and parties including the Shiromani Akali Dal accused it of misrepresenting the community and manipulating historical facts. They claimed that the film would cause religious unrest and hurt sentiments. Now, ‘Emergency’ once again faces the same allegations.

Bassi alleged that Kangana and Zee Studios “tried to malign the image of Sikhs” and “particularly targeted former Jathedar of the Akal Takth Sahib by presenting him as a terrorist in the movie ‘Emergency'”. Basis this, he sought an FIR be registered against the three stakeholders under sections- 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. And doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). Section 197(1) (punishment for making or publishing false or misleading information that could jeopardize India’s sovereignty, unity, integrity, or security). Section 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person). Additionally, a charge under 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 is being sought.

Moreover, the complainant states that the actor, producer and director of the film- Kangana Ranaut is a trouble creator. “She has many times created difference among communities by her provoking statements and speeches against minorities”. Bassi added, “The accused without studying proper Historical facts and figures portrayed the Sikhs in bad shape. And also made wrong and false allegations against the supreme temporal seat of the Sikh Community. The trailer of the movie shows the sitting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takth Sahib demanding a separate state, which is totally false. It was shown just to malign the image of Sikhs and Akal Takth Jathedars.”

Meanwhile, previously ‘Emergency’ co-producer Zee Entertainment approached the Bombay High Court. It sought the release of the film and issue of the film certificate. However, the court refused to intervene as the matter was already in Madhya Pradesh HC. Subsequently, the CBFC cleared the film with mandates for cuts and changes. However, no details about the film’s release followed.

Additionally, amid the tensions Kangana, who has also financed the film had to sell her Bandra property. Talking about it, the actor-politician said, “I had staked my personal property on this film, which was supposed to come in theatres. Now it is not releasing, so the property is there, to be sold off in difficult times.”

Kangana Ranaut not only stars in the film but has also written, directed, and produced it. Apart from her, ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.