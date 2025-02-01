Union Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman charts growth roadmap with focus on Agri, MSMEs, investment and exports

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, detailed the roadmap for India’s continued economic expansion, placing emphasis on agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports.

She stated that strategic reforms in these sectors will serve as catalysts for job creation, self-reliance, and enhanced global competitiveness.

She emphasized that the budget is dedicated to accelerating growth and driving India’s aspirations towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

She highlighted that India’s economy remains the fastest-growing among major global economies, reinforcing the country’s resilience and potential on the world stage.

In her address to the Parliament, Sitharaman underscored that the budget focuses on four key pillars–Garib (poor), Youth, Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women)–ensuring inclusive growth and socio-economic upliftment across all sections of society.

The budget aims to initiate transformative reforms across various domains, including- taxation, power, urban development, mining, financial sector.

Sitharaman reiterated that India’s economic trajectory over the past decade, coupled with structural reforms, has drawn global attention.

With rising investor confidence and increasing global partnerships, she emphasized that the next five years present a unique opportunity to achieve Sabka Vikas–ensuring balanced development across all regions and sectors.

Quoting renowned Telugu poet and playwright Gurajada Apparao, the minister emphasized that a country is not just its land but its people. With this philosophy, the government’s vision for Viksit Bharat (Developed India) includes:

Eradicating poverty

Ensuring 100% quality education for children

Providing affordable and comprehensive healthcare

Developing a skilled workforce with meaningful employment

Increasing women’s participation in the economy to 70 per cent

Strengthening India’s agricultural sector to make it the “food basket of the world”

The budget sets a clear path for India’s growth, focusing on economic empowerment, industrial progress, and societal well-being. With a strong track record and ambitious targets, the government is determined to drive the nation toward greater prosperity in the coming years.