Sonakshi Sinha reveals having strict curfew timing till she was 32

‘Dabangg’ actress Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up on her strict upbringing. She revealed having curfew timings even after she crossed the 30-year threshold. During a conversation with Hautterfly, Sona revealed that her mother, Poonam Sinha, used the keep a close watch on her late-night outings. Talking about it, the actress also talked about the generation dynamics between the mother-daughter duo and how they taught each other.

During the conversation, Sonakshi Sinha talked about the strict curfew timings she grew up with. “I had a curfew of 1:30 am after I started working. Till I was 32, it was the same. Zaheer had the biggest problem with it. Whenever I broke the curfew, it was because of him only and then I used to get schooled for it. I used to live in a fortress called Ramayana. I lived on the 10th floor, and my mom and dad lived on the fifth floor. We had a very strict telephone operator Mr Jha. The minute my car would enter the premises, he would call to the fifth floor and inform that ‘baby has arrived’. A couple of times, I remember telling my man friday to ask the operator not to call my parents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)



Moving ahead, Sonakshi also revealed the details of how she tried to dodge her mother’s fury. “When Mom would start questioning the next day about what time I returned, I would know that Jha didn’t call them, so I used to lie. It’s a story of every household. They would start calling from midnight asking where are you. They would scold me saying it didn’t look nice. She would always say these things in the context of my father saying what would he think or she would complain to him, etc. My father is the chillest person in the world. He has never scolded me.”

The actress also talked about how she and her mother have taught each other several things. “In terms of conditioning, my mom tried a lot to mould me as someone who doesn’t back-answer. They have also grown up in that environment, so it comes naturally. As a mother, she tried to pass it on. Now times have changed, generations have changed, and there are so many things that I teach her too.”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha on not converting after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

On the work front, Sonakshi’s last was ‘Kakuda’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Her next is ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ alongside Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.