Kangana backs Ankita in Bigg Boss but stresses family over victory

Kangana Ranaut has voiced her strong support for fellow actress Ankita Lokhande to emerge victorious in the reality show. The two had previously shared the screen in the historical drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’ Kangana took to social media to express her backing for Ankita but added a notable caveat – not at the expense of her marriage.

As the highly-anticipated conclusion of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ draws near, Kangana Ranaut utilized her social media platform to lend encouragement to Ankita Lokhande. The acclaimed actress not only threw her support behind Ankita’s bid for victory but also took a swipe at the media for allegedly attempting to fracture Ankita’s family bonds. Kangana emphasized the importance of family values in her post, underscoring that despite the transient nature of reality shows, familial ties endure.

Kangana Ranaut shared a snippet featuring Vicky Jain’s mother advocating for Ankita Lokhande’s triumph in the competition. The actress, known for her unabashed opinions, didn’t mince words as she called out the media for crafting what she termed as “false narratives” around Ankita and her family. Kangana’s post resonated with a protective stance, particularly towards Ankita’s mother-in-law, whom she acknowledged for standing by her daughter-in-law.

The ‘Queen’ actress also addressed the ongoing tensions between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, both participants in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The couple’s relationship has been under scrutiny on the reality show, with rumors swirling about potential divorce. In a poignant statement, Kangana underscored the enduring significance of family bonds, proclaiming, “Reality shows come and go, but family is forever.”

The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ witnessed a significant development as both Ankita and Vicky’s parents made an appearance on the show. The cameras captured an intense conversation between the couple, shedding light on the strains in their relationship. Ankita’s private exchange with Vicky’s mother escalated into a heated argument, adding another layer of drama to the unfolding reality series.

As the finale approaches, Kangana Ranaut’s vocal support for Ankita Lokhande injects a new dimension of excitement and anticipation into the culmination of ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ Viewers are now on the edge of their seats, eager to witness how the dynamics within the house and the interpersonal relationships will unfold in the final moments of this riveting reality show.