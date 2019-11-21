Tv actress Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang have known each other since February. The duo had known each other for just one and a half month when Shalabh proposed Kamya for marriage. Shalabh is a businessman who hails from Delhi and has a son from her previous marriage. Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and has a ten-year-old daughter named Aara.

Recently, the duo was on vacations in Dubai with their kids to celebrate their birthdays. Kamya had shared beautiful pictures from their beach vacation.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:10pm PDT

On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the big announcement with the fans. She shared a sunkissed picture of her along with Shalabh. Alongside the photo, Kamya wrote, “So here I m with my fav picture with my fav man announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings (sic).”

Kamya has announced her wedding date. The popular TV actress is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020.

On the work front, Kamya Punjabi is seen in Colors TV’s Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaaa Ki as Preeto.