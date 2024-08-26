Saira Banu celebrates 80th birthday with Farida Jalal and family

Veteran actress Saira Banu celebrated her 80th birthday on August 23 with an intimate gathering of family and friends, including fellow actress Farida Jalal. The event, shared on Banu’s Instagram, featured a tastefully decorated venue adorned with a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner and helium balloons.

Banu, dressed in an elegant olive green suit, was surrounded by vibrant floral arrangements and enjoyed a heartfelt celebration. A memorable moment of the evening was a video of Jalal and other friends singing a birthday song to Banu, capturing the warmth and joy of the occasion.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

In a reflective Instagram post, Banu pondered the true measure of life, suggesting that it’s not just about milestones but the cherished moments and the presence of loved ones. She expressed deep gratitude for the friends and family who made her milestone birthday special, including her daughter Shaheen, who traveled from Chennai, and her grandnieces Anaiya and Ansharah, who helped organize the event.

Saira Banu also thanked friends like Dr. Meera Agarwal and Farida Jalal for their contributions to the celebration. She described her family as her “Rock of Gibraltar,” emphasizing their role in making the day unforgettable.

On the professional front, Saira Banu’s acting career began in 1961 with the film ‘Junglee,’ which earned her a Filmfare nomination. She continued to make her mark in Bollywood with notable films such as ‘Bluff Master,’ ‘Padosan,’ and ‘Hera Pheri,’ among others.