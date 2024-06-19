Kamal Haasan shares heartfelt moment with Prabhas on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ set

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan has shared a heartfelt moment he experienced with superstar Prabhas on the set of their upcoming film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Haasan, known for his legendary status in Indian cinema, recounted an endearing interaction where Prabhas simply held his hand and expressed gratitude. This gesture reflects the mutual respect and admiration between the two stars.

The trailer for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has set the internet abuzz, generating immense excitement among fans, critics, and industry insiders. Prabhas, celebrated for his versatile performances and charismatic presence, seems to have once again mesmerized audiences with his role in this much-anticipated film. The movie also boasts an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, further elevating expectations.

Kamal Haasan, reflecting on his involvement in the project, shared a humorous anecdote about the disbelief surrounding his participation. “No one believed I was part of ‘Project K’ (laughs). Yesterday, Prabhas held my hand and thanked me, saying, ‘I couldn’t believe till today that you’re a part of this,’” Haasan recounted.

Prabhas’ performance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has garnered widespread praise from both the cast and crew. His awe-inspiring portrayal, dynamic action sequences, and compelling dialogues have left a lasting impression. Kamal Haasan’s praise is especially notable given his own illustrious career, marked by a wide range of roles and accolades in both southern and northern Indian cinema.

The buzz around ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is not just limited to its cast. The film promises a visual extravaganza, with state-of-the-art effects and a gripping storyline set to captivate audiences. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is poised to be a landmark in Indian cinema, blending science fiction with powerful performances.

Kamal Haasan, who continues to be a significant force in the industry, has an exciting slate of projects ahead. Apart from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, he is also set to star in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Rakul Preet Singh, adding to his already impressive filmography.

As anticipation builds for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see these legendary actors share the screen. With such a stellar cast and an intriguing plot, the film is set to make a significant impact when it hits theaters. The heartfelt camaraderie between Kamal Haasan and Prabhas only adds to the film’s allure, promising a memorable cinematic experience.