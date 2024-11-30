Kalki Koechlin on finding a roof after divorce and a grand public perception

Kalki Koechlin boasts an enviable filmography comprising several critically acclaimed titles as well as commercial hits. The actress has starred in ‘Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara,’ ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,’ ‘Dev D,’ ‘Margarita with a Straw,’ and ‘Made in Heaven,’ among others. However, despite having impressive star power, she is only able to make ends meet and her public perception is bigger than her reality. In a recent conversation, Kalki got candid about her public image and how difficult it was to find a roof for herself as a single woman after divorce.

During her appearance on After Hours with All About Eve YouTube channel, Kalki said, “I’m a lot less successful than people think I am. In the sense that I am famous, but I live a very simple life. I spend a lot of time not working, being at home, and now living in Goa and raising a child. It’s a choice. I do a lot of theatre, and I produce theatre, which is not a very business-oriented approach. It’s very much art for the sake of art. People know me, and everyone is really familiar with me, but they are really surprised to see me on public transport, for instance. They’re like, ‘How can you not be with bodyguards?’ Somehow, I have an image bigger than who I really am.”

Talking about her financials, the actress said, “You get paid for travel, and it’s very basic. I produce theatre, so I know. I am a celebrity: I manage to sell the tickets most of the time.” She added, “I get full houses. But I still just make ends meet. I just manage to pay my actors a little bit, pay for my production costs, and then I’m done. There is no profit.”

Moreover, during the conversation, Kalki added the tribulations she faced while house hunting after her divorce from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. During that time, she felt that “I am famous. You want to take selfies with me, but you don’t want to give me a house.” Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ maker Anurag Kashyap revealed that Kalki Koechlin his current abode. “This was the house we moved into when I got married. Kalki had found this house. Shashanka Ghosh, the director, used to own this house. So, we bought it from him. Shashanka Ghosh hosted a lot of people in this house.”

On the work front, Kalki’s last was ‘Goldfish’ which garnered critical acclaim. The film follows a mother’s struggle with dementia and her relationship with her daughter. Moving ahead, she has ‘Her Story’ and ‘Nesippaya’ in the pipeline.