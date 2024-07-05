Kalki 2898 AD’s VFX: Director Nag Ashwin applauds teams’ dedication

The film “Kalki 2898 AD” has become a sensation, dazzling audiences and dominating the box office with its extraordinary visual effects (VFX). The film’s stunning visuals have captured the imagination of viewers across the country, drawing comparisons to Hollywood’s best. Fans and critics alike are hailing “Kalki” as a groundbreaking achievement in Indian cinema, especially in its 3D format.

Behind the spectacle: The making of “Kalki”

Producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt revealed the painstaking effort that went into creating the film’s breathtaking scenes. “We didn’t want everything to be green screen, so we built almost 30 percent of the set,” they explained. “For example, the Shambala fight with bots is just insane. It has been a great journey with Niraj Sanghai (Business Head of Prime Focus Group), who has been extremely helpful on the project. We have had great supervisors, and what Prime Focus Group, DNEG, and everybody did for us is just phenomenal.”

Director’s praise for “Kalki” VFX teams

Director Nag Ashwin expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the VFX teams, saying, “With Kalki 2898 AD now in theatres, I’m thrilled to share my immense appreciation for the visual effects work delivered by Prime Focus, DNEG, and ReDefine teams.

Their creativity and technical expertise were instrumental in crafting the film’s climax, which audiences are raving about. They worked tirelessly, iterating the shots till the very end, never turning down a request to perfect each scene. A huge thank you to the VFX and 3D teams for making this a truly immersive experience for viewers.”

A New Benchmark in Visual Storytelling

“Kalki” is packed with heavy VFX work, featuring numerous vehicles, assets, and digital double armies. The film’s climax, crafted by Prime Focus Group, is particularly notable for its remarkable effects. The visual splendor of “Kalki” showcases three different worlds and offers an exceptional 3D experience, setting a new standard for visual storytelling in Indian cinema.