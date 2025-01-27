Kajal Aggarwal starts shooting for ‘The India Story’!

Kajal Aggarwal has officially kicked off the shooting for her eagerly awaited film, ‘The India Story’, and she couldn’t be more excited.

The actress shared her enthusiasm with fans on social media, posting a picture of herself holding the clapboard to mark the start of the first shooting schedule in Pune.

“Kickstarting our first schedule in Pune, for ‘The India Story’. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars- 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas!” she wrote, giving fans a glimpse into her upcoming project.

‘The India Story’ is a hard-hitting drama that explores the dark side of pesticide scandals. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal alongside Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma, and is helmed by director Chetan DK. Produced by Sagar B. Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film promises to deliver a powerful narrative.

The production team also teased the project on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of shooting, with a caption that reads, “A powerful story that’s not been told before. Coming to you in cinemas on 15th August 2025.”

The thriller is going to hit theaters on Independence Day next year, where it will go head-to-head with Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Kajal Aggarwal, who was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Satyabhama’ (released June 2024), has a busy year ahead. Although ‘Satyabhama’ didn’t perform well at the box office, Kajal is going to star in several exciting projects.

She has a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Indian 3’, where she plays Dakshayini. Additionally, she will appear in ‘Sikandar’, directed by AR Murugadoss, alongside Salman Khan, and in ‘Kannappa’, directed by Vishnu Manchu.