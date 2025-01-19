Justin Bieber sends fans wild with epic 2025 album tease!

Justin Bieber fans are abuzz with anticipation after the pop sensation teased the possibility of new music in 2025.

The Canadian artist shared a series of images on Instagram showing him in the studio, wearing headphones and holding a microphone, deep in the creative process.

These photos, taken by photographer Rory Kramer, have sparked widespread speculation that Bieber is working on fresh material for an upcoming album.

The posts follow a teaser from earlier in the week, where Bieber shared a brief 24-second snippet of a new track. This isn’t the first time the singer has given fans a glimpse into his studio sessions.

Back in October, Bieber posted images of himself working with a keyboard and microphone, further fueling rumors about new music on the horizon.

Adding to the excitement, artist Mk.gee revealed in an interview that he had been collaborating with Bieber in the studio.

According to Mk.gee, Bieber is in a phase of musical exploration, saying, “He’s searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music.”

If these teasers lead to an album, it would mark Bieber’s first since 2021’s ‘Justice’, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced hit singles like “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper and the chart-topping “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Since then, Bieber has kept a relatively low profile in terms of solo releases. His last single, “Honest,” featuring Don Toliver, dropped in 2022.

In 2023, he made appearances on tracks like “Private Landing” with Toliver and Future, and collaborated with SZA on an acoustic version of her song “Snooze.”

Bieber, who rose to fame as a teen idol with his 2009 debut ‘My World’, has enjoyed a remarkable career marked by numerous chart-topping albums and hits.

From his breakthrough single “Baby” to his more recent work, Bieber has continued to evolve as an artist, experimenting with different musical styles and genres.