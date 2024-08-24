Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy Jack Blues Bieber

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model-entrepreneur Hailey Baldwin Bieber welcome their first child. The ‘Baby’ singer and the ‘Rhode’ owner are now the proud parents of a baby boy whom they have named Jack Blues Bieber. The couple shared the happy news of welcoming the newest Bieber in town in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old ‘What Do You Mean’ singer posted the snapshot of the baby’s feet. Accompanying the photograph is the caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” Hailey Bieber re-shared the post on her Instagram story with a blue heart and teddy bear emojis.

Catch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)



The Biebers announced they were expecting a baby in May. The shared the news with an Instagram post on their respective handles from an intimate vow renewal ceremony. The videos and photos featured the model sporting a form-fitting white dress that flaunted her baby bump. The Associated Press confirmed that Hailey Bieber was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement. Following the pregnancy announcement, the duo shared a bunch of their photos featuring them together and of Hailey’s baby bump, celebrating their bond and the happy news over the months.

In 2009, the couple met for the first time when 12-year-old Hailey was introduced to Justin by her father, Stephen Baldwin. In 2014, their paths crossed again as Justin amassed fame with his chartbusters. This meeting led to a blossoming friendship. They got engaged in July 2018. Subsequently, they tied the knot in a New York City civil ceremony in September followed by a grand celebration in South Carolina in September 2019.

Justin Bieber shot to fame while he was just a teenager. He then went on to become a Grammy-winning artist with eight No. 1 tacks in his discography. The list comprises hits like ‘Sorry’, ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘What Do You Mean?.’

Meanwhile, in 2022, the singer publicly shared his struggle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that left part of his face paralysed. The diagnosis forced him to cancel several concert dates of his tour, allowing him to focus on his recovery. Meanwhile, Hailey continues to dazzle fans with her modelling skills and has graced the covers of several renowned fashion magazines. These include Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She is also the owner of the successful skincare brand Rhode.