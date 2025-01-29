John Abraham joins Priyanka Chopra in Rajamouli’s SSMB29: Reports

John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra, who previously teamed up in films like ‘Karam’ and ‘Dostana’, are set to reunite for an exciting new project.

This time, the duo is reportedly joining forces for a grand Pan-India film directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli, known for his monumental success with ‘RRR’.

Advertisement

The buzz around the film, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’, has been growing steadily. The project marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who will play the lead role in this action-packed entertainer.

Advertisement

Early reports had suggested that Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor-director from Malayalam cinema, was going to play a pivotal role.

However, it seems that plans have changed, with John Abraham now stepping in to fill the void.

According to a media reports, John Abraham will share significant screen time with Priyanka Chopra, with several scenes featuring the two stars together. The film’s shoot is ready to take place in Hyderabad.

This ambitious film, which is likely to have a global appeal, is going to be an action-adventure that will feature a unique mix of Indian and international talent.

The filmmakers have already kicked off the project with a Mahurat pooja on January 3. And, Priyanka Chopra was in Hyderabad shortly after, sparking rumors about her involvement.

Director Rajamouli, known for his meticulous attention to detail, also teased fans with a post earlier this week, hinting at the start of Mahesh Babu’s shoot for the film.

‘SSMB29’ draws inspiration from Indian mythology, though it will take place in the contemporary world. This means, the movie is likely offering a fresh take on age-old stories.