Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce saying their marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’

Fan’s favourite couple singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, have filed for divorce, saying that their marriage is now “irretrievably broken”.

After dating for three years, the star couple tied the knot in 2019 and had two children together, the musician and the former ‘Game of Thrones’ now had taken a decision to split.

According to reports Joe is asking for joint custody of their children.

In the divorce documents, Joe and Sophie have a prenup, as the pop singer wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and ‘The Dark Phoenix’ actress, that allows for “frequent and continuing contact with both parties”.

Advertisement

The couple first connected through their Instagram DMs in 2016. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019.

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

A few months after they connected on social media, Joe and Sophie had officially begun dating, with the singer even noting that was “willing to settle down for her”.

In October 2017, about a year after they began seeing each other, the couple announced that they were engaged.

The couple have been having marital problems for over half a year now, which was reflected in their differences in lifestyle, attitude and their compatibility which had worsened over the years.

The divorce documents circulated in media notifies that the reason of their divorce is unbelievable , it was stated that Joe is more of an indoors person while Sophie likes to party and hangout more often. The musician has been taking care of their children a lot longer than Sophie, which means that even though he has asked for a 50 per cent custody, he could ask for significantly more, given that he has been the more responsible parent.