Jin launches ‘RUN JIN’ show with Hallasan climb, post-military service

Following the oldest BTS member’s discharge post the completion of his mandatory military service, the BTS fandom, the ARMY has been waiting for the K-pop idol’s highly awaited appearance. Just five days after completing his service, Jin decided to embark on thrilling adventures as he teased his variety show ‘RUN JIN.’ The K-pop sensation has finally dropped the first episode as he dons his hiking shoes and gears to take over the ARMY with his thrilling adventures.

The variety show’s pilot episode was released on August 13 and the global sensation took the fans on a mountain climbing journey as the BTS boy climbed Jeju Island’s majestic Hallasan, giving an adrenaline rush to the viewers. The grand Mt. Hallasan is renowned for its breathtaking view and challenging journey.

The first episode of the variety show opened with Jin packing his hiking gear early in the morning and consuming a wholesome and nutritious breakfast including a protein drink, to prepare for the exhilarating journey. As the BTS member was all set to take up his ambitious trek, he made sure to enthral fans with some light-hearted fun, as he humorously battled with his camera, struggling to get it to focus on him. The episode not only highlighted his physical endurance but also his ambitious spirit and charming persona.

Catch the ‘RUN JIN’ episode here:

Jin kickstarted his mountain climbing at 5:50 AM, with enthusiasm and a hint of apprehension. Keeping it organic and real, the BTS member acknowledged the tricky and challenging path to climb the majestic mountain. In a hilarious moment, Jin also expressed the fear of encountering a bear, only to be assured that such creatures do not roam around the mountain. Keeping it fun and lively, Jin was challenged to obtain congratulatory messages for his recent discharge in exchange for a special meal. As he took over the challenge with confidence, he didn’t find it to be a cakewalk but managed to succeed with his charming and warm personality.

As Jin concluded his hike, the spectacular panoramic view made the challenging journey worthwhile and fans were left brimming with emotions of comfort and accomplishment.

After Jin’s discharge, the BTS member organised a free hugs fan event and greeted the fandom, he was also chosen as South Korea’s torch bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics and was voted the best moment by fans, outrunning other global personalities. Moreover, Jin was recently also announced as the luxury house, Gucci’s latest global brand ambassador and the K-pop idol now joins other major names from around the world who represent the brand.