‘Love in the Big City’ teaser: Kim Go Eun, Noh Sang Hyun shine in upcoming rom-com

The upcoming film, ‘Love in the Big City’ based on the eponymous novel by Park Sang Young has been creating a significant buzz since its announcement. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the teaser of the rom-com and the anticipation meter has hit an all-new high. The film stars Kim Go Eun, known for her roles in blockbusters like ‘Guardian,’ ‘King: The Eternal Monarch,’ and ‘Exhuma’ among others, and Noh Sang Hyn from ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Soundtrack #2’ in lead roles. Helmed by the maker of ‘Love Exposure’ and ‘Missing,’ Lee Eon Hee, the teaser promises an endearing and captivating narrative exuding a magical charm. Notably, ‘Love in the Big City’ has been selected for the 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

The poster of the slated film gives off a warm and cosy vibe as Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun bask in the golden hour striking the walls of a comforting room. With the caption, “Love without regrets, Live with honesty,” the poster hints at the film’s captivating narrative and emotional depth, which is poised to embrace viewers in its comforting narrative. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2024.

The upcoming movie will focus on the intriguing relationship between Jae-hee (Kim Go Eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang Hyn). While Jae-hee is free-spirited, bold, outspoken and confident, Heung Soo is reserved and struggles to keep his sexuality hidden. As the two misfits unravel their secrets, they move in together and explore their bildungsroman narratives in the bustling and vibrant, Seoul, forming a unique and endearing bond. The duo promises to take over the views with their charm as they navigate the nuances and complexities of life in the big city.

Talking about the film, KDDI, who acquired the rights to release the movie in Japan, revealed, “Most Korean films that release in Japan at the moment are action films, targeting male audiences. However, many female audiences are also passionate about K-content due to the influx of K-drama and K-pop. We have always wanted to target those female audiences and Love in The Big City was just what we were looking for.”

With the teaser, fans’ excitement has been piqued as they wait to witness the heartfelt chemistry between the two celebrated stars of South Korea.