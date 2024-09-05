Jigra: Alia Bhatt looks fierce in first looks with Vedang Raina

2024 has been an eventful year for cinephiles, and it continues to be so with several anticipated releases on the horizon. Among the final films of the year, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra’ remains one of the most highly awaited. The film will now release on October 11, following postponement. On Thursday, September 5, the makers unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina from the upcoming film.

Sharing her first look from the thriller, co-producer and lead star Alia Bhatt captioned the poster, “Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam.” (The story is too long, but the time my brother has is too little). In the poster, Alia exudes a range of emotions as she looks surprised and scared but determined to be fierce. She is ready to face whatever stands between her and her mission without hesitation. Donning black trousers, a soiled shirt, and a survival vest, Alia wields tools, indicating she is ready for her demanding quest.

Catch Alia’s first-look poster here:

Since the release of the poster, fans have flooded the comments section with praise for the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star and expressed their excitement over her upcoming release. While one fan commented, “Wow, simply fantastic Alia… cannot wait,” another wrote, “One woman army.” Several users, including Jahanvi Kapoor, have dropped a bunch of fire emojis in the comments.

Alia also shared the first-look poster featuring her and Vedang Raina with the caption, “Tu mere protection mein hai.” The poster has heightened the thrill and anticipation for ‘Jigra’ as fans await the teaser. The upcoming film is Vedang’s first theatrical release following his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film ‘Archies.’

Catch the poster here:

‘Jigra’ was announced last September, with an announcement video. It showcased the film as a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and her willingness to do anything to protect him. The film was originally going to release on September 27. However, it will now release on October 11. It is a co-production of Alia Bhatt’s Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. ‘Jigra’ has been directed by Vasan Bala. He previously helmed films like ‘Monica, O My Darling!’ and ‘Peddlers.’

Apart from ‘Jigra,’ Alia Bhatt also has YRF’s spy thriller ‘Alpha’ in the pipeline. This film will be an extension of the spy universe, including films such as ‘Pathaan’ and the ‘Tiger’ film series. In ‘Alpha,’ Alia headlines the film alongside Sharvari. Both of Alia’s upcoming thrillers have the audience eagerly anticipating seeing her in action.