Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI tease crime drama ‘Gangnam B-side’

Disney+ has finally dropped the character posters of its highly anticipated crime drama ‘Gangnam B-side.’ Featuring an ensemble cast, the slated show will feature Ji Chang Wook as a broker and Jo Woo Jin as a detective. Joining them is Ha Yun Kyung as a prosecutor and BIBI as a missing ace of a club. The thrilling series will follow a daunting quest as the prosecutor, detective, and broker navigate a turf full of malevolence and challenges.

On October 1, Disney+ revealed the group poster and individual character posters for their highly-awaited crime series, ‘Gangnam B-Side.’ The posters give a glimpse into the personalities of the main characters. For the series, Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Yun Gil Ho, who is a broker. He features a mysterious moral ambiguity, digressing from the typical prototype of a hero. His character is foiled by Joo Woo Jin’s Kang Dong Woo. Dong Woo is a detective who continues his quest to uncover the truth despite being demoted.

On the other hand, Han Yun Kyung essays the role of the stoic and careful prosecutor Min Seo Jin. Seo Jin carefully masks her anticipation to deliver justice with her calm demeanour. Moreover, singer-actor BIBI plays Jae Hee who goes missing, setting the show’s mission in motion.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 디즈니+ 코리아 (@disneypluskr)

The drama chronicles the narrative of the demoted detective. However, he takes matters into his own hands when his daughter’s friend joins the list of missing people from Gangnam.Subsequently, a prosecutor and a broker join him in his quest. Soon, they find themselves in a world brimming with crime, corruption, and malevolence. Uncovering the darker sides of the city, ‘Gangnam B-side’ will present a tantalising and high-stakes chase for truth and justice. Park Noo Ri has directed the slated series. Noo Ri has helmed hits like ‘Money’ and ‘Political Fever.’ Jo Won Gyu is the screenwriter for the project.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé announces debut solo album ‘Rosie’

With a studded cast and a talented team behind the scenes, the series has high expectations to fulfil. ‘Gangnam B-side’ premieres on November 6 on Disney+ with new episodes releasing every Wednesday. Meanwhile, the drama will comprise 8 thrilling episodes.