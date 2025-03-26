Hit K-drama, ‘Suspicious Partner’ to get a Japanese remake

The hit 2017 K-drama, ‘Suspicious Partner’ starring heartthrob Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun is getting a Japanese remake. Following an ace lawyer and his clumsy subordinate, the drama emerged as a major hit, globally. Notably, the drama also has an Indian remake titled, ‘A Legal Affair’ starring Angad Bedi and Barkha Singh.

News outlet SBS confirmed that ‘Suspicious Partner’ is getting a Japanese version. The drama will go on air starting April 29 on Japanese broadcasting channels MBS (Mainichi Broadcasting System) and TBS. Meanwhile, viewers across Asia, including Korea and Japan, can catch the show through the global OTT platform Disney+. Yagi Yusei, a member of the popular J-pop group, FANTASTICS, and Saito Kyoko, a former member of the group Hiragana Keyakizaka46 will lead the drama.

As per reports, Yagi Yusei expressed his elation over leading the remake and stepping into Ji Chang Wook’s shoes. Yagi said, “I feel honored to play the role originally portrayed by Ji Chang-wook, whom I’ve known for a while. I never thought I’d have the chance to take on a character with such significance in the original series, and I feel a deep connection to the story.” On the other hand, Saito Kyoko also expressed her enthusiasm over starring as the female lead. She said, “This series will be filled with unexpected developments and a mix of romance and suspense. Each character possesses unique traits that will keep viewers engaged from start to finish. I hope everyone will come to love the Japanese version of ‘Suspicious Partner’ as much as we do!”

‘Suspicious Partner’ is a courtroom drama with Ji Chang Wook playing a stern but highly sought-after attorney. Joining him is Nam Ji Hyun as his clumsy associate. As they work together to solve mysterious cases together, love blossoms between them. However, things take an unexpected turn Ji Hyun becomes a suspect herself.