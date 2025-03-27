‘Scandals’: Ji Chang Wook, Son Ye Jin, and Nana confirmed to lead ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ remake

Reports have been swirling around the potential of one of the biggest K-drama pairings. ‘Healer’ star Ji Chang Wook and ‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye Jin are going to lead a new drama. ‘Masked Girl’ actress Nana is joining them. Titled ‘Scandals,’ the historical Netflix drama will be based on the source material- the French novel ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’ Meanwhile, the upcoming drama will be an adaptation of the 2003 South Korean film ‘Untold Scandal’ which was a historical adaptation of the French novel.

In ‘Scandals,’ Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook are going to play Lady Cho and Jo Won. Lady Cha is a woman of extraordinary talents and charm. She breaks the boundaries and constraints of her era by masterminding a secret game of love. She boldly proposes a temptation game to her admirer Cho Won, setting a riveting plot in motion.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Cho Won is a charismatic man who takes pleasure in dating. However, he does not believe in love. He is determined to win the bet and capture Lady Cho’s heart, by hook or by crook.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, viewers will catch Nana playing the role of Madam Suk. She is a widow who has been celibate for nine years. The character was originally played by Jeon Do Yeon in the film. Previously, reports suggested Han Sun Hwa is also joining the cast as a new character created specifically for the upcoming drama. However, her agency has yet to comment on the reports.

The drama will adapt the hit 2003 South Korean film ‘Untold Scandal.’ The title starred Bae Yong Joon, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Mi Sook, and others. The film is in the historical timeframe of the Joseon Dynasty. It was a remake of the popular French novel ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’ Several adaptations of the novel exist including the blockbuster 1988 eponymous film. It starred Michelle Pfieffer, Uma Thurman, Glenn Close, and John Malkovich in key roles. Now, with the upcoming Netflix drama, another adaptation is in the works with Jung Ji Woo potentially at the helm.

Also Read: The Scandal deepens: Shocking chats between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron LEAKED