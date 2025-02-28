Nana in talks to join Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin for ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ remake

‘Mask Girl’ actress Nana joins K-drama stars Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin for talks to lead the ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ remake. Titled ‘Scandal,’ the historical Netflix drama will be based on the source material- the French novel ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’ Meanwhile, the upcoming drama will be an adaptation of the 2003 South Korean film ‘Untold Scandal’ which was a historical adaptation of the French novel.

On February 27, industry insiders reported that Nana is set to star in Netflix’s new adaptation series ‘Scandal.’ In response to the report, Nana’s agency Sublime Artist Agency issued a statement. “She has received an offer [for the drama] and is positively reviewing it.”

Previously, K-media news outlets reported that the ‘Healer’ actor and the ‘Something in the Rain’ actress are in talks to lead the upcoming historical drama. Following the news, their agencies issued a statement confirming the information. If all the actors greenlight the project, the casting is sure to generate significant buzz.

The drama will adapt the hit 2003 South Korean film ‘Untold Scandal.’ The title starred Bae Yong Joon, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Mi Sook, and others. The film is in the historical timeframe of the Joseon Dynasty. It was a remake of the popular French novel ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’ Several adaptations of the novel exist including the blockbuster 1988 eponymous film. It starred Michelle Pfieffer, Uma Thurman, Glenn Close, and John Malkovich in key roles. Now, with the upcoming Netflix drama, another adaptation is in the works with Jung Ji Woo potentially at the helm.

For the slated remake, Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook are in talks to play Lady Cho and Jo Won. Moreover, as per reports, Han Sun Hwa is also joining the cast as a new character created specifically for the upcoming drama. However, her agency has yet to comment on the reports. Meanwhile, the makers have approached Nana for the role of Madam Suk. She is a widow who has been celibate for nine years. The character was originally played by Jeon Do Yeon in the film.

The project will likely go on floors in March or April.

