Jawan: Cast, plot, budget, release date, run time, OTT release and more

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Jawan, which stars the superstar Shahrukh Khan in the lead role. Everyone is eager to see the movie after the popularity of the Pathaan movie. Additionally, it marks Atlee’s Bollywood filmmaking debut. The movie premieres in theatres on September 7, 2023.

Atlee’s Jawan, a Bollywood movie, has been attracting a lot of buzz. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs, as well as English subtitles, on September 7, 2023. The initial release date was set for June 2 but was postponed for unknown reasons. According to the most recent leaks, Jawan will debut on an OTT platform in November 2023; however, the name of the platform is not yet revealed.

This movie is greatly anticipated because it marks Shah Rukh Khan, better known as King Khan, returning to the big screen following his most recent performance with Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

Cast and Crew

The biggest celebrities in Bollywood are among the outstanding cast of the film. In addition to Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan, there are numerous other great performers in this field.

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Naik, Azzy Bagria, Kanishk Mahawar, Manahar Kumar, Md Jubayer Mahamud, Md Raiful Islam Sujon, Parth Siddhpura, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu are in the cast.

Plot

In the film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a typical guy who finds himself in a string of unfavourable events. Despite the fact that he has done nothing wrong, he is falsely accused and punished. The movie depicts how the main character’s life is impacted by this fabricated occurrence.

The purpose of the film is to depict the struggles that common people in India confront. It discusses the issues and difficulties individuals encounter in society and how frequently they find themselves in unfavourable circumstances. The narrative centres on the fortitude and tenacity of the main character as he attempts to clear his name and right the wrong that has been done to him.

Budget

200 crores were spent on the production of the movie Jawan. This indicates it is a high budget movie. The movie has a high budget because it has some of the best actors in the business. The greatest up-and-coming actors in the business, Deepika and Shahrukh Khan, demand excessive fees for every film they appear in.

The public’s reaction to the fan-made teaser indicates that Jawan will do well at the box office. The enthusiastic response from the audience reveals a high degree of curiosity and excitement over the film. Early projections predict that the Jawan film will earn 50 crores INR on the first day at the box office.

Release Date and OTT Release

Initially set to premiere on June 2, the action thriller now has a new date. Now, to view it in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu, one has to wait until September 7, 2023. Even though the OTT platform has not been confirmed, it will debut in November 2023. Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, posted a fresh sneak peek from the film along with the new release date on Instagram.

Given that Atlee is directing the movie, many spectacular action instances can be anticipated. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features the acting talents of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. A trailer for the film was published by Shah Rukh Khan last year, and it won over viewers with stunning shots of the Northern Lights and a suspenseful scene in which the main character’s face is covered with bandages in the dark, and it looks truly amazing.