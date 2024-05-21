Rocking Rickshaw: Singapore’s Bollywood haven expands with star partnerships

The Indian film industry, known for its glamour, vibrancy, and dramatic flair, is one of the world’s largest cinema hubs. To capture this essence in upcoming Bollywood films, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is actively seeking collaborations with prominent Indian film production companies. This initiative underscores the strong affection Singaporeans have for Bollywood movies.

Singapore is already celebrated for its hawker cuisine and lively restaurant scene, which offer a variety of exciting dining experiences. Among these, Rocking Rickshaw stands out as a unique brand that marries delectable food with the magic of Bollywood.

Rocking Rickshaw is one of those hotspots that encapsulates the Bollywood spirit. It serves as a promotional partner for many Bollywood stars and films. Recently, celebrities like Ayushman Khurana, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor have teamed up with Rocking Rickshaw to promote their movies. These partnerships highlight the cafe’s role in connecting Singaporean Bollywood fans with the Indian film industry.

Anil, the founder of Rocking Rickshaw, emphasizes creating unique experiences for customers. He envisions the cafe as a sanctuary for both leisure and entertainment, blending the appeal of Bollywood with gourmet dining.

Anil recalls the humble beginnings of Rocking Rickshaw, starting from a small outlet that caught the eye of Kallang Wave Mall, paving the way for expansion. He also mentions hosting live Indian music performances and collaborating on movie promotions to offer patrons a genuine Bollywood experience.

With its diverse menu, lively ambiance, and the infectious energy of Hindi cinema, Rocking Rickshaw is a haven for fans of Indian cuisine and Bollywood. The cafe evokes the charm of an Indian rickshaw ride, providing “wholesome entertainment” through sporting events, live Bollywood music, open mic nights, and fusion dishes. Located in the bustling streets of Singapore, the cafe’s decor features iconic Bollywood scenes and music, creating a nostalgic and familiar environment for both Indian tourists and locals.

Not just that, Rocking Rickshaw is expanding its horizons by partnering with Indian Bollywood music bands for its outlets in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, enhancing its musical offerings and solidifying its status as a Bollywood Rock Cafe.