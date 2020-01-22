The 90’s iconic track ‘Ole Ole 2.0’ which has been recreated for Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman, is finally out.

Makers shared the track on the video-streaming platform, YouTube, with a synopsis that said, “This new decade, make way for the PLAYA ! Saif Ali Khan’s OLE OLE 2.0 will re-define remakes !”

“Ole Ole” is one of the most iconic songs of the ’90s from Saif’s film, Yeh Dillagi.

Saif is back in his ‘player’ swagger bad boy look, only now he is middle-age, and is struggling to keep up with the times.

The classic leather jacket is back only more suited to the fashion of contemporary times.

Sung by Amit Mishra with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed, “Ole Ole 2.0” is another addition to Bollywood remixes archive of 2020.

Jawaani Jaaneman is being helmed by National-award winning director Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu and Kubbra Sait.

Alaya F is making her acting debut with the upcoming romantic comedy and will be seen essaying the role of Saif’s daughter in the film.

Alaya also shared the song on her official Instagram handle and wrote, ” On repeat. All the time! Go #OleOle! Out now: LINK IN BIO #JawaaniJaaneman.”

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 31 January 2020.