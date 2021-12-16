Jason Derulo set to bring the party in Goa

Jason Derulo, the man behind Instagram sensation “Jalebi Baby” and “Acapulco”, is now all set for performing live concert at at Mirage Beach Club in Vagator, Goa for his fan following in India.

The concert is on December 17 and will be presented by SteppinOut by Dineout along with Envision.

In 2020, Dineout acquired the country’s largest event, the brand hosted multiple COVID-19 safe offline experiences across India. This is a step forward in Dineout’s vision of creating memorable experiences while expanding its overall value proposition to end-consumers.