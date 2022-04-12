Jasleen Royal joined by a special fan at her latest concert, shares glimpse of the paw-some night

Jasleen Royal rules the hearts of not just people but every living creature, the testament of the same is the adorable clip from her concert on Sunday night! The singer was joined on stage by a cute puppy who happily grooved to her melodious voice.

Not just one of the most popular playback singers of composers of the nation, Jasleen Royal is also among the most loved performers, enjoying an overwhelming crowd at her concerts in and out of the country.

At her recent concert on Sunday night, Jasleen Royal encountered an adorable fan as a cute furball accompanied her on the stage as she sang her song Nit Nit.

The cute four-legged friend came along with one of the attendants of the concert and made its way up to the stage to meet and greet Jasleen. She shared a short video of this precious moment on her Instagram account and thanked the ‘special guest’ for coming to the concert.

The caption read, ‘Had a very special guest attending the concert last night. Thank you for making it pawsome.’

That was quite an adorable moment for a concert that was filled with a loveable crowd.

Topping the charts with her back-to-back successful hits, Jasleen Royal is currently basking in the praises for her recently released song ‘Mitra Re’ from Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.

The song is receiving an overwhelming response from all quarters and the audio is going viral for displaying inspirational journeys.

With innumerable chartbusters to her credit including Ranjha from Shershaah, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha from Baar Baar Dekho, Din Shagna Da from Phillauri, amongst many others, Jasleen Royal is undoubtedly one of the most loved musical personalities of the nation right now.