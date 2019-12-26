While it was Karan Johar’s idea to have Ghost Stories as a sequel to the critically acclaimed Netflix film Lust Stories, the filmmaker-producer despises the genre personally.

Earlier in the week, the streaming giant launched the trailer of the anthology film to much buzz.

As much as Karan Johar dislikes the genre, fellow filmmakers– Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee– who have contributed to the anthology, love it.

In an interaction with film critic Anupama Chopra, the filmmakers made the revelation as to their taste for the genre and their upcoming film.

Anurag Kashyap further suggested during the course of the interaction that the best filmmakers worldwide come from that genre of cinema9 horror).

On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah who is part of Dibakar’s film said that his script was one of the ‘most perfect scripts’ he had ever read. And, that he did not wish to change the punctuation, let alone a word.

Janhvi Kapoor who features in Zoya’s part was also the only one to love the genre. The other three- Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah and Avinash Tiwari–confessed to not liking horror films or the genre in general.

Ghost Stories is a four-part anthology which also features Mrunal Thakur among a host of other cast members. It follows Lust Stories which succeeded Bombay Talkies, another anthology film that released in theatres in 2013.