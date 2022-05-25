‘Janhit Mein Jaari,’ Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, is ready to go on the floor

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is an upcoming Hindi film on India’s social issues. The drama is set in a small village in India and the first glimpse shows Nushrratt Bharuccha in a different role.

The script was written by Raaj Shandilya and directed by Omung Kumar under the umbrellas of ThinkInk Picturez, Bhanushali Studios Limited, and Shree Raghav Entertainment. Vinod Bhanushali, among others, produced the picture, with Juhi Parekh Mehta co-producing it!

The film’s director-writer has attempted to shed light on a unique yet amusing topic. ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ sheds light on a number of intriguing societal topics. “As soon as I heard the screenplay, I immediately agreed to be a part of the film,” Nushrratt remarked in one of her interviews. She was ecstatic about her role and the film’s subject.

The plot centers around the life of a young girl (Nushratt Bharuccha), a crusader who takes up the challenging job of selling condoms in a small town in MP, India. The film examines the difficulties she faces amidst the social taboo, and how she handles the resistance from her family, and the entire town.

“I have always been passionate about stories that make you ponder,” producer Vinod Bhanushali says of his second production. In the public interest, this is exactly the situation.” Raaj’s narrative is fascinating, powerful, and presents important themes in a light, interesting, and humorous manner.

Nushrratt will play a completely different part in this film, which will astonish the viewers. Raaj Shandilya, the director of “Janhit Me Jaari,” says of his involvement with BSL, “considering that majority of India lives in tiny towns and villages, my goal as a filmmaker is to mainstream those stories.”

“Janhit Mein Jaari” not only discusses certain current societal difficulties but also paints a picture of the moment of truth that we must ponder. I’m confident that this theme will also appeal to urban audiences. “When asked about Nushrratt, he stated that she is a brilliant actor and that after “Dream Girl,” he couldn’t think of anybody else for this film.

The movie was said to be released theatrically somewhere by the end of 2021 but delayed due to several reasons, now confirmed for 10 June 2022. In Nov 2021, Nushratt Bharucha took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the movie’s poster where we see a woman’s hand holding a speaker signifying that women can also address social.